Alfano

Vegan lifestyle expert ELYSABETH ALFANO is launching a weekly talk show via GAB RADIO NETWORK's SMART TALK RADIO NETWORK and its flagship News-Talk WCGO-A-W240EH/EVANSTON-CHICAGO on SUNDAY (1/12). "THE ELYSABETH ALFANO SHOW," billed as "the nation's first plant-based radio show," will air 3-4p (CT) and will also be available as a podcast.

ALFANO, a frequent guest on radio shows nationwide and host of the "AWESOME VEGANS" podcast and video series via WGN-A/CHICAGO, said, "I am over the moon to be hosting the nation's first plant-based radio show and I can't think of a better home than the SMART TALK RADIO NETWORK and WCGO. With more and more plant-based products hitting the market and more people turning to a plant-based diet for their health and for the health of the planet, the timing couldn't be more perfect and the content couldn't be more in demand."

