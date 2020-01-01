The Chop Shop Classic

ENVISION NETWORKS' "The Chop Shop Classic" counted down the 2019 season with the Top 50 Essential Guitar Albums of the '80s. Over 50 weeks, the show highlighted an album based on its guitar acumen of celebrated axe slingers from U2 to METALLICA and DEF LEPPARD to the eventual #1, AC/DC. Host STEVE BLACK now kicks off the 2020 season with an all -ew countdown of the Top 100 Guitar Solos in Classic Rock History.

Commented BLACK, “Listeners always enjoy a good list or at least the conversation that a top 50 (or 100) generates. I love to blend things that can be easily measured using categories like sales and how songs/albums hold up over time. Look at the emotional categories of expert opinions and influence. Creating the right formula for the final calculations always gives our lists depth.”

To get "The Chop Shop Classic," contact ENVISION NETWORKS at chopshop@envisionnetworks.com or call (216).831-3761.

