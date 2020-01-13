Eric Michaels

HALL COMMUNICATIONS has promoted ERIC MICHAELS to PD of Adult Hits WWRZ (Max 98.3)/LAKELAND / WINTER HAVEN,FL. MICHAELS, has been on the air at WWRZ since 1998. He will continue to host the BIG MAX MORNING SHOW in addition to being PD. The promotion comes as OM MIKE JAMES retires this month



“I’m thankful to HALL COMMUNICATIONS for their faith and trust in me to help this family owned company continue to grow,” said MICHAELS.



“ERIC’s creativity and ability to tell a story are second to none,” said HALL COMMUNICATIONS VP/Programing BOB WALKER. “As the MAX PD, ERIC will bring that same sense of fun to every aspect of the radio station.”



“ERIC has been a driving force in WWRZ’s incredible growth over the years,” added HALL VP/GM NANCY CATTARIUS. “We look forward to ERIC taking MAX to new heights.”

