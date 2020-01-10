Lujan

COX MEDIA GROUP/JACKSONVILLE, FL Dir. of Sales ALANA LUJAN has joined ENTERCOM as Dir. of Sales for the HOUSTON cluster, effective MONDAY, JANUARY 27th. LUJAN was promoted to DOS in JACKSONVILLE last MARCH, and previously served as Integrated Digital Sales Manager for that cluster after a stint at COX's HOUSTON cluster, where she served as AE, LSM, and GSM, and an earlier run as AE for CBS RADIO/AUSTIN.

“ALANA is well respected in the market due to her extraordinary ability to lead sales efforts and I’m happy to bring her back home to HOUSTON,” said ENTERCOM HOUSTON SVP/Market Manager SARAH FRAZIER. “Her recent experience in digital sales will be an especially valuable asset as we continue to develop new and innovative ways to serve our clients through RADIO.COM.”

“I am looking forward to joining a team and company that is incredibly passionate and focused on the future of audio,” said LUJAN. “I am equally excited to be returning to HOUSTON, a city I have called home for many years.”

The ENTERCOM HOUSTON cluster includes Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610), Country KILT-F (100.3 THE BULL), Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT), Sports KIKK-A (CBS SPORTS RADIO 650), Spanish Hits KLOL (MEGA 101 FM), and Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5),

« see more Net News