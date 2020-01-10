Neil Peart (S_Bukley/Shutterstock)

NEIL PEART, RUSH's drummer and main lyricist, passed away at age 67 from brain cancer in SANTA MONICA, according to ELLIOTT MINTZ, the spokesman for his family.

Considered one of the best and most adept drummers in rock, PEART joined singer/bassist GEDDY LEE and guitarist ALEX LIFESON in the band in 1974, adding his expert playing and lyrics, which drew upon such diverse sources as AYN RAND and science fiction.

The band's farewell tour took place in 2015, after which PEART got to spend more time with his wife, photographer CARRIE NUTTAL and daughter OLIVIA, who survive him.

The CANADIAN-born PEART grew up in PORT DEALHOUSIE, ONTARIO (now part of ST. CATHARINES). During adolescence, he floated between regional bands in pursuit of a career as a full-time drummer, joining local TORONTO band, RUSH, in the summer of 1974.

PEART's early performance style was deeply rooted in hard rock, influenced by KEITH MOON and JOHN BONHAM. As time passed, he began to emulate jazz and big band musicians GENE KRUPA and BUDDY RICH. In 1994, NEIL became a friend and pupil of jazz instructor FREDDIE GRUBER. It was during this time that he decided to revamp his playing style by incorporating jazz and swing components.

PEART also published several memoirs about his travels. His lyrics for RUSH addressed universal themes and diverse subjects including science fiction, fantasy, and philosophy, as well as secular, humanitarian, and libertarian themes. He wrote a total of seven nonfiction books focused on his travels and personal stories.

On DECEMBER 7th, 2015, PEART announced his retirement from music in an interview with DRUMHEAD MAGAZINE, though bandmate GEDDY LEE insisted PEART was quoted out of context, and suggested he was "simply taking a break".However, in JANUARY 2018, bandmate LIFESON confirmed that RUSH was calling it quits due to PEART's health issues.

« see more Net News