JAY RIO tells ALL ACCESS that his position as PD for CUMULUS Top 40 WHHY/MONTGOMERY, AL has been eliminated and he is currently looking for his next radio gig.

RIO goes on to say, “I was blessed to have the opportunity to lead the WHHY brand in MONTGOMERY and I’d like to thank CUMULUS MEDIA, LOUIE DIAZ and GREG FREY for their confidence in my ability. I am forever grateful and look forward to my next chapter in my career. Before arriving in 2017, my career highlight was with RADIO ONE in INDIANAPOLIS (10 years) and HOUSTON (4 years) as PM Drive and Production. I’ve had stints in WGBT/GREENSBORO, KBLZ & KAZE/TYLER,TX and KXTJ, KBXX, KMJQ, KHYS/HOUSTON as an on air personality. I’ve been very blessed to be in this business since 1992."

RIO can be reached at Rioontheradio@gmail.com or at (317) 250-7361.

