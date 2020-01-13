East Meets West

MAX MEDIA AC WVBW (92.9 THE WAVE)/VIRGINIA BEACH-HAMPTON ROADS has hired JAY WEST to host afternoons from 3-7p MONDAY – FRIDAY, beginning TODAY, JANUARY 13th.

WEST has radio experience in HAMPTON ROADS, VA, PHILADELPHIA, HOUSTON, BUFFALO and MILWAUKEE.

“We at MAX MEDIA are more than thrilled to have JAY join our team. He’s a talented and passionate radio guy through and through,” said KEITH BARTON, VP/GM OF MAX MEDIA HAMPTON ROADS.

“We’re excited to have Jay join our team and drive our 92.9 THE WAVE listeners home every afternoon,” said , P/Ops/Programming RUSTY JAMES.

