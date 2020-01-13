WPB Rocks

VIC CANALES MEDIA GROUP, LLC (VCMG LIVE) flipped Oldies WSVU-A-W233CJ (TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL)/WEST PALM BEACH and W269DS/NORTH PALM BEACH, FL to Classic Rock as THE SURF over the holidays, and has named market veteran RAYMOND "CHIEF" HERNANDEZ as SVP/Programming. The Oldies format continues on W240CI/NORTH PALM BEACH, FL and W295BJ/JUPITER, FL, fed by WIRK-HD3.

“Classic Rock has had its biggest resurgence in the last decade, it was a no-brainer bringing to life a new local handpicked classic rock station.” said VCMG LIVE EVP/Market Manager SCOTT ELBERG. "Over 4 decades of classic rock with all the familiar legends of the strings like ROLLING STONES, AC/DC, LED ZEPPELIN, AEROSMITH, QUEEN and PINK FLOYD leading the way while '80s multiformat superstars like BON JOVI, GUNS N ROSES, (and) DEF LEPPARD complete the overall 'finest rock' playlist. But, we won’t be stopping there, it’s about connecting the loyal & affluent listener directly with the rock legends in a way like no other. To connect these dots, VCMG LIVE has hired RAYMOND 'CHIEF' HERNANDEZ as SVP/Programming to curate the sounds of THE SURF."

“We are at the beginning of great things to come!” said HERNANDEZ. "Our first objective was to get the music right, then we bribed two of the formats top rockers ALICE COOPER and SAMMY HAGAR into doing shifts on THE SURF; add in some great local talented market jocks who will feed our listeners with the latest gossip, news and concert info, throw in some contest for listeners to see their favorite bands in concert, and we have a formula that will rock PALM BEACH and TREASURE COAST. Keep your eyes and ears on THE SURF in 2020. I’m excited and proud of our company and the multiple brands dedicated to our community and listeners.” The station is carrying COOPER and HAGAR's syndicated shows.

CANALES said, “VCMG LIVE is and always will be dedicated to giving our clients, advertisers and listeners the best product possible. THE SURF will be a radio station specifically for THE PALM BEACHES and TREASURE COAST. With a mix of music and fun that the entire team created, and this was a HUGE VCMG team effort, this station will be on every preset.”

