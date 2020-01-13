Paul Cannell

CUMULUS/NEW ORLEANS PD PAUL "GONZO" CANNELL and Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3) MD/PM Drive ASHLEY O (HOLLIER) have exited.

CANNELL joined Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3) and Country WRKN (NASH FM 106.1) as PD in 2017, and over the past year added programming duties at Classic Hits KKND (106.7 THE KREWE).

HOLLIER joined the cluster in 2015 as Dir./Promotions And Digital Media and was upped to MD of ALT 92.3 two years ago.

Reach out to CANNELL at (910) 408-9795, pfcannell@gmail.com.

Get in touch with HOLLIER at (337) 344-0418, ashleymhollier@gmail.com.

