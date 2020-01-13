Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Post Malone Holds; Selena Runner Up; Arizona Top 10; Bieber, Billie Top 15; Trevor Daniel, Alicia Keys Debut

* POST MALONE has spent most of the holidays and the start of the new year at #1 with "Circles" - now in his fourth week

* SELENA GOMEZ is in the runner up spot with "Lose You To Love Me," up 3*-2* and +1265 spins

* ARIZONA ZERVAS hits the top 10 with "Roxanne," moving 12*-9* and +1525 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER is top 15 in his second week as "Yummy" jumps 22*-14* and is +4262 spins

* BILLIE EILISH hits the to 15 with "everything I Wanted," climbing 17*-15* and is +979 spins

* TREVOR DANIEL has the top debut at 37* with "Falling," up 338 spins

* ALICIA KEYS is back, entering at 40* with "Underdog" - in her first airplay week with 896 spins



Rhythmic: Mustard/Roddy Ricch Hold Top Spot; Arizona Top 3; Doja Cat Top 5; Danileigh Top 10

* MUSTARD holds the top spot with "Ballin'," featuring RODDY RICCH, for the third straight week and fourth in the last five

* ARIZONA ZERVAS climbs 5*-3* and is top 3 with "Roxanne," up 780 spins

* DOJA CAT hits the top 5, up 6*-4* with "Juicy," and +602 spins

* Newcomer DANILEIGH hits the top 10 in her 21st week on the chart, rising 11*-10* with "Easy" and is up another 102 spins

* RUSS & BIA are top 15 with "Best On Earth" and do so with a solid 310 spin gain

* A big week at Rhythmic for JUSTIN BIEBER, up 32*-17* and surging into the top 20 with "Yummy," up 1623 spins

* RODDY RICCH posts a big debut for "The Box" - entering at 27* and is up 802 spins

* TONES AND I debut at 36* with "Dance Monkey," up 132 spins

* RUBI ROSE also debuts

Urban: DaBaby New #1; Lil Baby Top 10; Russ & BIA, Tory Lanez Top 15

* DABABY takes over the top spot with "Bop," surging 4*-1* and getting there in just his 10th week on the chart and is +587 spins

* Inside the top 10, TRAVIS SCOTT goes 10*-7* with "Highest In The Room," up 366 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 10 with "Woah," up 12*-10* and +453 spins

* RUSS & BIA are top 15 at Urban as well with "Best On Earth," rising 16*-12* and +402 spins

* TORY LANEZ hits the top 15 with a 19*-15* jump on "Jerry Sprunger," featuring T-PAIN, +328 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION, THE WEEKND, and WALE (featuring BRYSON TILLER) all go top 20

* RODDY RICCH has the top debut here as well with "The Box" at 31* and +632 spins

* FUTURE & DRAKE team up for "Life Is Good" - entering at 33* and launching with 1020 spins

* CITY GIRLS, CHRIS BROWN, and SIMXSANTANA also debut

Hot AC: Maroon 5 Holds Top Spot; Lizzo Top 3; Post Top 5; Styles Top 15; Bieber Top 20

* MAROON 5 tops the Hot AC chart for a 7th week with "Memories"

* LIZZO hits the top 3 with "Good As Hell," up 4*-3* and +388 spins

* POST MALONE goes top 5 with "Circles," climbing 8*-5* and +271 spins

* HARRY STYLES hits the top 15 with "Adore You," up 16*-15* and +296 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER surges 29*-17* with "Yummy," up 1429 spins and entering the top 20

* BILLIE EILISH has the lone debut with "everything i wanted" at 40*

Active Rock: Ozzy Osbourne Holds #1; Top Five Finger; Breaking Benjamin Top 20

* OZZY OSBOURNE retains the #1 slot with "Under The Graveyard" for a sixth consecutive week

* That's kept BAD WOLVES at bay - as they've held the runner up spot for five weeks with "Killing Me Slowly"

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH enter the top 5 with "Inside Out," rising 9*-5* and are +113 spins

* BREAKING BENJAMIN are top 20 with "Far Away," featuring SCOOTER WARD, up 21*-19* and +77 spins

* DISTURBED return with a big debut at 29* with "Hold On To Memories" - and are +163 spins

* TOOL enters at 37* with "Pneuma"



Alternative: Coldplay Holds #1; Absofacto Runner Up; White Reaper Top 5; AWOLNATION Top 10

* COLDPLAY hold the top spot for a 5th week with "Orphans"

* ABSOFACTO is in the runner up position - giving ATLANTIC the top two slots with "Dissolve" and they are within 134 spins back

* WHITE REAPER are top 5 with "Might Be Right," up 6*-5* and +27 spins

* AWOLNATION is top 10 with "The Best," up 12*-10* and +113 spins

* The Alternative chart did not have a lot of chart movement - but the songs below the top 10 with the largest spin gains were as follows

* SUBURBAN goes 14*-11* with "Cradles" at +123 spins

* NEON TREES "Used To Like" goes 18*-19* but was up 102 spins

* BILLIE EILISH moves 23*-21* and is +155 with "everything i wanted" and is the #2 Greatest Gainer overall and #1 on the chart

Triple A: Beck Takes Top Spot; Alanis Top 15; Lana Del Rey, Marcus King Top 20

* BECK takes over the top spot with "Unevental Days," rising 2*-1* and +11 spins

* MAGGIE ROGERS moves 9*-6* with "Love You For A Long Time," up 31 spins

* ALANIS MORISSETTE is top 15, up 17*-15* and +25 spins

* LANA DEL REY is top 20 with "Mariners Apartment Complex," up 22*-19*

* MARCUS KING is also top 20 with "The Well"

* VAMPIRE WEEKEND has the lone debut with "Sunflower" at 29*

