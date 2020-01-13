Ariana Grande (Photo: Twitter)

ARIANA GRANDE unveiled over the weekend that she will be performing at the 62nd GRAMMY AWARDS on JAN. 26th in LOS ANGELES when she took to TWITTER.

GRANDE could be carrying home a lot of hardware, as she is nominated in five categories, including "Album Of The Year," "Best Pop Vocal Album," "Record Of The Year," "Best Pop Solo Performance" and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance."

GRANDE will perform along with AEROSMITH, BILLIE EILISH, LIZZO, BLAKE SHELTON and GWEN STEFANI. The show will be hosted by ALICIA KEYS. The 62nd GRAMMY AWARDS air SUNDAY, JAN. 26th at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) on CBS.

