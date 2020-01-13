Expanded Coverage

MAINESTREAM MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WHTP (HOT 104.7)/PORTLAND, ME has done a full rebrand as HOT RADIO MAINE. The station has also launched on WJYE-A (100.3 W262DP)/LEWISTON, ME and WCYR-A (102.9 W@&%CO)/BANGOR. The two stations had been stunting for six days playing one song, DRAKE "HOTLINE BLING" as 207 HOTLINE BLING RADIO.

HOT RADIO MAINE PD RYAN DEELON, who designed the rebrand and stunt, commented, "Our team had a lot of fun while working tirelessly around the clock to both create a stunt station and launch the new, rebranded, HOT RADIO MAINE. With the new signals, we now have expanded our brand to include half of MAINE’s statewide population. You can hear our brand from the NEW HAMPSHIRE border to north of OLD TOWN, MAINE. We have the potential to reach more MAINERS than any other radio station in the state!"

