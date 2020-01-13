Sold

MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Country WPHB-A and W281CB/PHILIPSBURG, PA to TWILIGHT BROADCASTING, INC. for $95,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were GABRIELLE BROADCASTING LICENSEE ORDINAL I FCC, LLC via receiver STEPHEN SLOAN (KXEG-A/PHOENIX, emergency wire antenna to get station back on the air) and EMPIRE BROADCASTING CORP. (KLIV-A/SAN JOSE, reduced power while sale to PHAM RADIO COMMUNICATIONS, LLC pends).

