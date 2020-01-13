1/21 Flip

HOMESLICE MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KKLS-A-K284BA/RAPID CITY, SD has dumped its format and is now stunting with a loop of LIL NAS X's "OLD TOWN ROAD" and messages citing phrases from Country songs (a "700 fence posts" reference from DIAMOND RIO's "Meet in the Middle," "When the sun goes down on my side of town" from BROOKS & DUNN's "Neon Moon") while its website bears the message "He's Coming JANUARY 21st."

Gone in the flip is the station's syndicated lineup including WESTWOOD ONE's "FIRST LIGHT," CHRIS PLANTE, BEN SHAPIRO, MARK LEVIN, and "RED EYE RADIO", RAMSEY SOLUTIONS' DAVE RAMSEY, "THE O'REILLY UPDATE," COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THE JOE PAGS SHOW." and "THE BIG BIZ RADIO SHOW."

