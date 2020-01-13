Expanded Deal

LAZER BROADCASTING has moved all of its 43 stations to GEN MEDIA PARTNERS for advertising sales representation. GMP already served as sales rep firm for LAZER stations in seven markets, and the new deal adds 26 more stations to the arrangement.

LAZER Pres./Owner ALFREDO PLASCECIA said, “We have developed a very strong relationship with the team at GEN MEDIA PARTNERS. They have been focused and aggressive in seeking national business for our stations. Based on their performance, moving our entire group under GEN MEDIA PARTNERS was a natural progression and a great choice. GEN MEDIA PARTNERS and LAZER are well aligned for growth in national revenues.”

“ALFREDO has built a powerful Spanish language radio group, and I am extremely grateful at the confidence that he and GERARDO have placed in our team,” said GEN MEDIA PARTNERS CEO KEVIN GARRITY. “Having all of the LAZER stations on our Hispanic platform solidifies GEN MEDIA PARTNERS as a dominant player in Hispanic radio today. I am excited at the many opportunities we can create together.”

LAZER CRO GERARD MARTINEZ added, “I’m thrilled about consolidating national ad sales representation for our complete list of stations with GEN MEDIA PARTNERS. Given the preeminent position of the GEN MEDIA PARTNERS Hispanic platform and a team that is laser-focused on driving revenue for our radio station brands, I’m very excited."

« see more Net News