Colt Knost Renews With SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio
January 13, 2020 at 7:43 AM (PT)
SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR radio host and pro golfer COLT KNOST has inked a new multi-year deal to continue with the satellite channel. The deal also expands his "GRAVY ANDF THE SLEEZE" show with DREW STOLTZ from one day to three days a week when tour events are aired and five days a week when no tournament is being broadcasted.
The show will now air MONDAY through WEDNESDAYS (or FRIDAYS) 1-3p (ET).
