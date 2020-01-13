Knost (Photo: PGA Tour)

SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR radio host and pro golfer COLT KNOST has inked a new multi-year deal to continue with the satellite channel. The deal also expands his "GRAVY ANDF THE SLEEZE" show with DREW STOLTZ from one day to three days a week when tour events are aired and five days a week when no tournament is being broadcasted.

The show will now air MONDAY through WEDNESDAYS (or FRIDAYS) 1-3p (ET).

