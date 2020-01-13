-
CMA Reveals Nominees For '2020 CMA International Awards'
The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has revealed the nominees for its "2020 CMA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS," which honor industry executives and artists who have supported and made a difference to the growth and promotion of Country music internationally. Winners, who are voted on by CMA's international members, will be presented with their awards beginning in MARCH as CMA hosts several events in international territories, including GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, and JAPAN.
“CMA continues to be inspired by and grateful for the support of our international partners in expanding and evolving the Country music genre globally,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “We’re thrilled to honor the industry executives, broadcast partners and artists who have impacted the Country music community outside of the UNITED STATES as this year’s CMA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS nominees.”
Here are the nominees:
JO WALKER MEADOR International Award
JOHN ESPOSITO, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES
CHRISTINA SAS, UMG INTERNATIONAL, GERMANY
BRAD TURCOTTE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES
CHRIS YORK, SJM CONCERTS, UNITED KINGDOM
WESLEY ROSE International Media Achievement Award
TIFFANY ASTLE, PENELOPEPR, CANADA
MATHIAS BRIDFELT, SVT, SWEDEN
CLAIRE HORTON, CLAIRE HORTON PR, UNITED KINGDOM
BAYLEN LEONARD, UNITED KINGDOM
International Artist Achievement Award
DAN + SHAY
LIL NAS X AND BILLY RAY CYRUS
KIP MOORE
MAREN MORRIS
KEITH URBAN
International Country Broadcaster Award
BEN EARLE, THE SHIRES, UNITED KINGDOM
PAUL FERGUSON, COOL 100.1 & 99.5 HITS FM, CANADA
AMANDA KINGSLAND, ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS, CANADA
JEFF WALKER Global Country Artist Award
ILSE DELANGE, THE NETHERLANDS
JAMES BARKER BAND, CANADA
JILL JOHNSON, SWEDEN
