CMA

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has revealed the nominees for its "2020 CMA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS," which honor industry executives and artists who have supported and made a difference to the growth and promotion of Country music internationally. Winners, who are voted on by CMA's international members, will be presented with their awards beginning in MARCH as CMA hosts several events in international territories, including GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, and JAPAN.

“CMA continues to be inspired by and grateful for the support of our international partners in expanding and evolving the Country music genre globally,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “We’re thrilled to honor the industry executives, broadcast partners and artists who have impacted the Country music community outside of the UNITED STATES as this year’s CMA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS nominees.”

Here are the nominees:

JO WALKER MEADOR International Award

JOHN ESPOSITO, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES

CHRISTINA SAS, UMG INTERNATIONAL, GERMANY

BRAD TURCOTTE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES

CHRIS YORK, SJM CONCERTS, UNITED KINGDOM

WESLEY ROSE International Media Achievement Award

TIFFANY ASTLE, PENELOPEPR, CANADA

MATHIAS BRIDFELT, SVT, SWEDEN

CLAIRE HORTON, CLAIRE HORTON PR, UNITED KINGDOM

BAYLEN LEONARD, UNITED KINGDOM

International Artist Achievement Award

DAN + SHAY

LIL NAS X AND BILLY RAY CYRUS

KIP MOORE

MAREN MORRIS

KEITH URBAN

International Country Broadcaster Award

BEN EARLE, THE SHIRES, UNITED KINGDOM

PAUL FERGUSON, COOL 100.1 & 99.5 HITS FM, CANADA

AMANDA KINGSLAND, ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS, CANADA

JEFF WALKER Global Country Artist Award

ILSE DELANGE, THE NETHERLANDS

JAMES BARKER BAND, CANADA

JILL JOHNSON, SWEDEN

« see more Net News