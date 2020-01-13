Carter (Photo: Greg Noire)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed singer-songwriter SHY CARTER to its roster. CARTER has seen success as a songwriter, artist, rapper and producer, and has credits on Country songs including KANE BROWN’s “HEAVEN,” BILLY CURRINGTON's “It Don't Hurt Like it Used To,” and SUGARLAND’s “Stuck Like Glue." He is also featured in collaborations with KEITH URBAN for “Never Comin’ Down” and “My Wave” off URBAN's "Graffiti U" album.

CARTER’s team includes BMG Music Publishing, BMI, WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR and TRUTH MANAGEMENT. New music from CARTER is anticipated in the coming months.

