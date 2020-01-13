Starts 1/27

A new podcast from bipartisan political advocacy group ISSUE ONE is aimed at deciphering how and why the American political system became broken and what can be done to fix it.

"SWAMP STORIES" is hosted by ISSUE ONE Senior Political Strategist and former Congressional candidate WESTON WAMP and will launch a 9-episode first series on JANUARY 27th, featuring guests from both sides of the aisle, including Reps. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY), TED YOHO (R-FL), and DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX); former Reps. ZACH WAMP (R-TN), HENRY WAXMAN (D-CA), VIC FAZIO (D-CA), TIM ROEMER (D-IN), and J.C. WATTS (R-OK); Former Sens. RICK SANTORUM (R-PA) and JIM DEMINT (R-SC); and several more.

