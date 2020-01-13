Minnick

GARY KRANTZ' KRANTZ MEDIA GROUP (KMG) has set the launch of the previously-announced "THE FRED MINNICK SHOW" (NET NEWS 7/23/2019) as a podcast through the new KMG UTOPIA PODCAST STUDIOS STUDIOS FRIDAY (1/17).

The show, hosted by bourbon expert FRED MINNICK, will feature guests including LINDSEY ELL, LIVE's ED KOWALCZYK, FLAMING LIPS' WAYNE COYNE, and other artists. MICHTER’S DISTILLERY and SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION are among the show's charter sponsors.

“Bourbon and music are art”, said MINNICK. "T"his podcast combines the artistic minds of musicians with the rich flavors of American whiskey. I interview artists, who open up about their lives, perhaps inspired by good drink, and delve into their favorite styles of drink. Sometimes, they don't even know what their favorite flavors are, but I help them discover.”

KRANTZ said, “Through his work with DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS COUNTRY’S HOMETOWN RISING, Rock’s 'LOUDER THAN LIFE,' and as bourbon curator of 'BOURBON & BEYOND' festivals in LOUISVILLE, FRED has serious credibility with the music artist community, and he is amazing storyteller. He brings out a side of the artists that is not revealed in a traditional interview which they love to be a part of.”

« see more Net News