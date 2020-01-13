Jackson (Photo: LinkedIn)

FCC Media Bureau Associate Bureau Chief PAUL JACKSON has been named Director of the FCC’s Office of Legislative Affairs, replacing TIM STRACHAN, who will be continuing in the Office of General Counsel. JACKSON is in his second stint with the Commission, first working there in 1997-2004 before working at RUPERT MURDOCH's NEWS CORPORATION and in government relations and consulting; after serving with the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection.

“Our two-way communications with Congress are essential to succeeding in our mission for the American people,” said Chairman AJIT PAI. “The FCC takes very seriously not only Congress’s input on our work, but our responsibility to keep them informed about our efforts and to provide expert advice when asked to do so. PAUL’s deep policy experience at the FCC and on CAPITOL HILL is a great asset. I thank him for his willingness to take on this important task and to serve as our point person in working with Congress.”

On STRACHAN, PAI added, “I’m grateful to TIM for his hard work, leadership, and wise counsel over the years. He has been a rock-solid leader throughout his tenure, including on high-profile issues like spectrum policy and restoring Internet freedom, and his outstanding work in helping the FCC’s expert staff make impactful contributions to important legislation like the MOBILE NOW Act and RAY BAUM’S Act will be long-lasting and meaningful. He has helped me prepare for hearings with an unparalleled wisdom, humility, and humor. He’s been an invaluable resource for the FCC and a good friend to me for a decade-and-a-half.”

