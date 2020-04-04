Volbeat Headlines On April 4th, 2020

HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD (98 KUPD)/PHOENIX is presenting UFEST 2020 featuring VOLBEAT, CLUTCH, and PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS (performing a PANTERA set) on SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020 at BIG SURF WATERPARK.

UFEST 2020, which is expected to draw over 10,000, will also feature FIRE FROM THE GODS, THE PICTUREBOOKS and more to be announced.

“Growing up in ARIZONA in the 80s, I can remember all the big rock bands coming through town and playing at BIG SURF,” said KUPD Brand/Content Director LARRY MCFEELIE. “Rockers like TESLA, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, and even PINK FLOYD have performed at the waterpark. So, why not bring UFEST and some current day rock acts to BIG SURF!?! The weather will be perfect, the drinks will be flowing and the music will be loud! Sounds like a good UFEST to me.”

For more info click here.



