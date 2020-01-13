Adam & Allison

MAGIC BROADCASTING Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)/PANAMA CITY morning host ADAM SCHRAF checks in with ALL ACCESS to inform us that he and his co-host ALLISON BLAES have exited the station.

SCHRAF tells ALL ACCESS, "MAGIC BROADCASTING gave me the old 'going in a different direction' speech! My co-host quit upon hearing the news. So ADAM & ALLISON are out at WILN. We would both love the chance to continue the show but we are both open to any and all opportunities."

SCHRAF can be reached at adamschrafradio@gmail.com, and his cell is (717) 829-5423. ALLISON can be reached at allison.blaes@gmail.com.

