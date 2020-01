COLLEGE OF DUPAGE Jazz WDCB/GLEN ELLYN-CHICAGO Director of News & Public Affairs and "FIRST LIGHT" host BRIAN O'KEEFE is retiring from the News Director position after 29 years, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

O'KEEFE joined the station in 1991 and will continue to host the SUNDAY morning "FIRST LIGHT" public affairs show.

