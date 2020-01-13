Curtis & Myranda Rempel (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS congratulates CURTIS REMPEL of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA's HIGH VALLEY and his wife, MYRANDA, on the birth of their daughter, DAISY. REMPEL took to the duo's INSTAGRAM page last week (1/10) to share the news of the arrival of the couple's third child with fans.

"Alright, she's here! And we couldn't be more in love," he wrote. "DAISY came three weeks early! What a surprise!"

