Today's Numbers



NIELSEN AUDIO DECEMBER '19 Ratings are out TODAY for AKRON; OMAHA; BAKERSFIELD; HARRISBURG; CHARLESTON, SC; and YORK. Plus, FALL '19 Books for CANTON, OH; HAGERSTOWN-CHAMBERSBURG, MD-PA; LANCASTER, PA; LINCOLN, NE; MYRTLE BEACH, SC; NEW LONDON, CT; and WILMINGTON, DE. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15th: SPRINGFIELD, MA; MONTEREY-SALINAS; LITTLE ROCK; GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE; COLUMBIA, SC; DES MOINES; SPOKANE; GAINESVILLE-OCALA; HOT SPRINGS, AR; and STOCKTON, CA.



« see more Net News