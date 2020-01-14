March

CUMULUS MEDIA Urban AC WUHT (HOT 107.7)/BIRMINGHAM, AL has parted ways with PD PHILLIP DAVID MARCH.

MARCH told ALL ACCESS, “I would like to thank Market Mgr BILL GENTRY, OM RYAN HANEY, KENNY SMOOV, KEN JOHNSON, and the very talented on-air staff of HOT 1077.

We were able to entertain, enlighten, and empower the BIRMINGHAM Market for the last 2 years. I’m looking forward to my next opportunity. I can be reached at Phillipmarch1@outlook.com."

His resume also includes Dir./Urban Programming for ALPHA MEDIA/ LOUISVILLE, KY, stations WGZB, WMJM, and WGHL; PD of RADIO ONE/CINCINNATI Urban AC WMOJ & Urban WIZF. MARCH holds a B.S. degree in Political Communication from EMERSON COLLEGE.

