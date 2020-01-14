Scotty Bennett

AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK/GAR BROADCASTING’s Country KOKE (98.5/99.3)/AUSTIN, TX has announced morning news/traffic reporter and KOKE IN THE MORNING co-host SCOTTY BENNETT has moved to the "TEXAS NIGHTS" evening show.

BENNETT has been a staple on KOKE since the station's re-launch in JULY 2012, co-hosting and producing the KOKE IN THE MORNING show with BOB COLE, ERIC RAINES and RITA BALLOU, and hosting the weekly "FRIDAY night Dancehall with SCOTTY BENNETT."

"TEXAS NIGHTS" showcases local and regional artists, long-form interviews, and additional features.

BENNET said, "I spent 25 years DJing in the bars and nightclubs and breaking new bands and

new music. I brought bands in like KEVIN FOWLER and AARON WATSON to play when

they were playing for pennies, and I want to be tied to that again."

PD ERIC RAINES said, "We are excited about having SCOTTY hosting 'TEXAS NIGHTS.' SCOTTY will do a great job growing the TEXAS music brand at night. We’re excited for him to take his knowledge and expertise from his days as a club DJ and expand our

reach to even more local and regional artists. SCOTTY will continue our push to spotlight local music and take it to the forefront of our station."

"TEXAS NIGHTS" airs weeknights from 7p-12mid CT. If you are a TEXAS or regional artist, or a nightclub featuring TEXAS music, send it to BENNETT at scottybennett@kokefm.com.

