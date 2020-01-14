Podcast Sales Deal

AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS (AURN) has inked a deal to serve as the exclusive sales marketing representative for POD DIGITAL MEDIA (PDM) podcasts.including "INSIDE THE GREEN ROOM," "C'M ON SON," "RATCHET & RESPECTABLE," "MARISSA EXPLAINS IT ALL," and "REID THIS REID THAT BY JOI ANN & JAQUEE REID."

AURN Pres./Sales ANDY ANDERSON said, "AURN has been a key player in the industry for more than 47 years. Combining AURN's broadcast reach, position as the number one radio network targeting African-Americans and our longevity in the business with a strong podcasting platform makes for a natural partnership and an ideal way to tap into the projected one billion dollar market for multicultural podcast content... Entering the podcast space will be a significant extension for AURN, with some 50 different podcasts with an estimated reach of nearly 3 million listeners."

PDM Founder/Head of Partnerships GARY COICHY said, "AURN is a leader in the urban radio space, which gives PDM unlimited access to countless large and influential brands. We're honored to be the podcast arm to their expansive inventory. Great things are on the horizon."

