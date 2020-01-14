No More Crain's

An article in CRAIN'S CHICAGO BUSINESS about the programming changes at NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO and speculating about the station being sold has resulted in the station cutting ties with the publication, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM. CRAIN'S editors and reporters were regulars on WGN shows, including the midday "WINTRUST BUSINESS LUNCH," and WGN hosted the "CRAIN'S DAILY GIST" podcast; WGN's move ends both arrangements.

The JANUARY 10th CRAIN'S article noted WGN's replacement of morning man STEVE COCHRAN with BOB SIROTT and firing of midday team WENDY SNYDER and BILL LEFF and added, "Observers see a sale as logical for NEXSTAR," which does not own any other radio stations and acquired WGN as part of its purchase of TRIBUNE MEDIA.

CRAIN'S Publisher/Exec. Editor JIM KIRK told FEDER, “The content partnership between WGN and CRAIN’S has been longstanding and productive. It’s unfortunate that WGN has chosen to end it and we would hope they would reconsider. If not, we wish them nothing but the best.”

