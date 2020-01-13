New Studios

ALPHA MEDIA will move four north suburban CHICAGO stations to the GURNEE MILLS mall in FEBRUARY, reports the DAILY HERALD.

Active Rock WIIL/UNION GROVE, WI and News-Talk WLIP-A will move to the mall from their present home in PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI, while Hot AC WXLC and Spanish Sports WKRS-A (TUDN RADIO 1220 AM)/WAUKEGAN, IL will move from WAUKEGAN. The stations will occupy space on the north side of the mall and will have studios visible to mall patrons; the Village of GURNEE is paying ALPHA $200,000 over three years to offset renovation costs, and the stations will yearly host at least 32 events at the mall and will give GURNEE $129,000 worth of ads per year for three years.

