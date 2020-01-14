New

Former NBA player and front office executive and current eSports executive JARED JEFFRIES has launched a podcast via DCP ENTERTAINMENT. "ROOKIE YEAR" has JEFFRIES, President of RICK FOX's ECHO FOX eSports firm and a former player for the WASHINGTON WIZARDS, NEW YORK KNICKS, HOUSTON ROCKETS, and PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS and Dir. of Player Personnel for the DENVER NUGGETS, interviewing top athletes about their transition from college or amateur sports to the professional ranks. Among the guests are Hall of Fame tight end TONY GONZALEZ, well-traveled NBA player COREY BREWER, former NBA forward AL HARRINGTON, and retired MMA star CHAEL SONNEN.

"Making the show has been a lot of fun -- and very revealing," said JEFFRIES. "Your first year playing professionally is formative. It's a period of adjustment, when you're seeking mentorship, getting to know new teammates, and under an entirely new level of pressure. With ROOKIE YEAR, I wanted to bring to light the oddities and challenges specific to that fleeting time in an athlete's career."

"We're thrilled to have helped make ROOKIE YEAR a reality," said DCP CEO CHRIS COLBERT. "The guests are top notch, the stories are enthralling, and you leave the show with a better understanding of what athletes face the day after they're signed."

