In the wake of iHEARTMEDIA's revamping (NET NEWS 1/14), ALL ACCESS is providing a place for those who have been dislocated to get their names, position, calls/market and contact information out to their peers. ALL ACCESS has learned the jock lineup and link to bios has disappeared from all websites.

To get your information posted, just click here!

And to those who have positions open, please see who is available below:

AARON ZYTLE, Rock KBRQ (102.5 THE BEAR)/WACO, TX mornings and Active Rock KLFX (107.3 THE FOX)/KILEEN, TX mornings. ZYTLE also voicetracked weekends on Classic Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS, azytle@gmail.com, (719) 352-7627

CHUCK KNIGHT, KQXT/SAN ANTONIO, TX, SVP/Programming, ChuckKnightMedia@gmail.com, (610) 389-1374

DENT exits Rock WTUE and Alternative WZDA (ALT 103.9)/DAYTON PD, RoadRageDent@gmail.com, (937) 231-6786

DOUG "KRAMER", LITTLE ROCK, DougKramerLive@gmail.com, @dougkramerlive on all socials

ED “H-WOOD” NIEVES, WMIB & WBGG/MIAMI-FT LAUDERDALE, APD, MD, Imaging Director, enieves1@gmail.com, (786) 285-8669, www.instagram.com/hwood1035/

HJ "JOJO" MEZA, KAJA/SAN ANTONIO, thehouseofjojo@gmail.com, (830) 734-4413, @thehouseofjojo, www.linkedin.com/in/hj-jojo-meza-07157213/, www.twitter.com/thehouseofjojo, www.facebook.com/thehouseofjojo, www.instagram.com/thehouseofjojo

JOHNNY MAZE, WTAK, WQRV. WQRV-H2, WQRV-HD3/HUNTSVILLE, AL, PD, johnny_maze@hotmail.com, (859) 229-8404, www.facebook.com/mazeradio1

MEL ROSE, WKSL/JACKSONVILLE, On Air/MD, Stuckwithmelradio@gmail.com, (862) 377-9305, @stuckwithmel everywhere

MIKE PRESTON, iHEARTMEDIA/BALTIMORE, SVP/Programming, pljpreston@aol.com, (206) 979-2500

PALMER, Alternative WEND (106.5 THE END)/CHARLOTTE MD/nights, she also voicetracked on WWDC (DC101) and WRFF (RADIO 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA, maria.r.palmer@gmail.com, (240) 682-9412

PETE KALINER, WWNC (570-AM)/ASHEVILLE NC, afternooner, petekaliner@gmail.com, (704) 776-6240

SCOTT DAVIDSON, SUNNY 101.7 and 99.7/CANTON OH, PD/afternoon drive, weekends on MAJIC 105.7/CLEVELAND, davidson1023@gmail.com, (561) 703-7812

SKIP KELLY, WKSL/JACKSONVILLE, PD, skipk@skipk.com, (904) 509-4885

WENDY ROLLINS, APD/middays at Alternative WRDA (ALT 105.7)/ATLANTA, middays iHEART CUSTOM, and weekends on WRFF (RADIO 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA, wendyrollins26@gmail.com, (770) 868-7019, @WendyRollins on TWITTER and INSTAGRAM

