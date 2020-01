Reed

Voiceover pro ROB REED has been tapped as the station voice for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KLXX-A (SUPERTALK 1270)/BISMARCK, ND.

REED's work is on display at robreedvo.com and also at BENZTOWN, where he serves as library voice for the Horsepower library. Reach him at rob@robreedvo.com.

