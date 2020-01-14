Tony Richards

CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE continues to expand the syndicated RICK AND SASHA SHOW with the addition of "SMOKIN" TONY RICHARDS to the programming team. He’s relocating to ATLANTA where the show is based.

His career resume as an air talent and programmer includes stops IN NEW YORK, HOUSTON, PHILADELPHIA, WASHINGTON, DC, and CHICAGO.

RICHARDS said, "This show is going to the moon, and I want to be a part of it. RICK AND SASHA are two people who I feel are the future of radio. I am here unselfishly to help the team make it happen.”

RICK AND SASHA GM/Co-creator GARY BERNSTEIN added, "TONY wears so many hats extremely well. He is a brilliant broadcaster, programmer, producer, creative force, as well as an energetic and experienced voice in the room. His talents will immediately be felt on the show."

RICK commented, "TONY was instrumental in giving me the name 'RICK PARTY,' and mentored me early in my career. Adding TONY gives us even more ammo so we can establish a whole new standard for great Urban AC radio.”

SASHA said, “I’m very excited to have TONY on the team and look forward to being able to capitalize on his many years of experience to help grow our brand to even greater heights”

« see more Net News