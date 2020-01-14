Whitten

After eight and a half years with COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, JESSI WHIITEN has resigned as APD/MD at Triple A KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER. Her last day is JANUARY 31st. She may continue as an on-air host – that has yet to be determined.

WHITTEN will be joining the LEVITT PAVILION in DENVER as Marketing and Development Director as of MARCH 2nd.

“I'm sad to be stepping out as a number of visions I've had for the station are just being realized,” said WHITTEN , “but excited to continue to serve our music community as part of the LEVITT PAVILION.”

Reach WHITTEN at jessi@levittdenver.org.

