iHEARTRADIO has announced a new branded-content podcast for UNDER ARMOUR.

"THE ONLY WAY IS THROUGH" is hosted by CAL FUSSMAN and will post its first of eight episodes on JANUARY 21st, an interview with heptathlon athlete GEORGIA ELLENWOOD. Olympic star MICHAEL PHELPS, NOTRE DAME women's basketball coach MUFFET MCGRAW, and heavyweight champion ANTHONY JOSHUA are featured on future episodes.

“Through this podcast, UA is using the power of storytelling through a new and ever-evolving medium for the brand,” said UNDER ARMOUR VP of Global Brand Creative BRIAN BORING. “We want listeners to feel these athletes’ passion and rawness when it comes to obstacles they’ve had to face in their lives and careers.”

