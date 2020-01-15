Rickey Smiley

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Urban AC WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM)/DETROIT recently (1/6) added REACH MEDIA’s THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW to AM drive.

PD JOHN CANDELARIA said, “We are thrilled to have RICKEY SMILEY join 105.9 KISS FM. I have watched RICKEY ascend to National superstar over the past 20 years and we are excited to have him leading the line-up for the ALL NEW 105.9 KISS FM. DETROIT is ready for a fresh new morning show."

