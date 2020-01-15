These Fine Folks Need A Job

ALL ACCESS worked very hard YESTERDAY (1/14) to present the most up-to-date list of those from iHEARTMEDIA who lost their jobs as a result of "Employee Dislocation" -- click here to see it.

TODAY (1/15) more names are surfacing of those who would like to let their peers know how to find them, so that they can find new jobs.

iHEARTMEDIA issued this statement regarding the ongoing employee dislocation: "We are modernizing our company to take advantage of the significant investments we have made in new technology and aligning our operating structure to match the technology-powered businesses we are now in. This is another step in the company’s successful transformation as a multiple platform 21st century media company, and we believe it is essential to our future – it continues our momentum and adds to our competitiveness, our effectiveness and our efficiency with all our major constituencies.

"During a transition like this it’s reasonable to expect that there will be some shifts in jobs – some by location and some by function – but the number is relatively small given our overall employee base of 12,500. That said, we recognize that the loss of any job is significant; we take that responsibility seriously and have been thoughtful in the process.

BREE WAGNER, KAJA & KRPT/SAN ANTONIO APD/MD/air personality and KASE & KVET/AUSTIN APD/MD/air personality Bree_1120@yahoo.com

BRIAN CLEARY, Country WEZL/CHARLESTON PD (843) 810-3684 brcleary@aol.com

BRITTANY TULLY, Country WYNK/BATON ROUGE PD brilyn718@gmail.com

DAVE CONRAD, WBCT/GRAND RAPIDS. MI Afternoon Drive dconrad82@gmail.com 616-890-4302 https://www.facebook.com/dave.conrad.aka.Conrad

DAVE SCHAEFER KRTA/FARMINGTON, NM PD and FARMINGTON SVPP

drschaefer@gobrainstorm.net

DAVE LEVORA, News/Talk WOC (420)/QUAD CITIES IA/IL Mornings dave@nachoradio.com (563)528-9291 davelevora@twitter.com

KATIE KRUZ, PD Country WMAD/MADISON, WI katiekruz@gmail.com

LARRY TIMKO, WKII/WIKX/WBCG/WCCF/WCVU/ FORT MYERS larrytimko1974@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/larry.timko

MARI MUELLER, TIGE & DANIEL (Country WSIX/NASHVILLE and iHEART CUSTOM afternoon personalities) Executive Producer mari.mueller15@gmail.com

RITCH CASSIDY KFFF/OMAHA morning host ritchcassidy969@hotmail.com

SHAWN CAREY, Country KXXY/Oklahoma City air personality https://www.facebook.com/shawntze

TIAS SCHUSTER, SVPP/NORFOLK, VA (757) 404-8427 Tiasfm@gmail.com

TIGE & DANIEL, Country WSIX/NASHVILLE and iHEART CUSTOM afternoon personalities

TIGE RODGERS clearedefortakeoff@yahoo.com

DANIEL BAKER Banieldaker@aol.com

TOM TRAVIS, OKLAHOMA CITY SVPP tomtravis@gmail.com

