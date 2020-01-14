January 26th

DEMI LOVATO shared via INSTAGRAM that she will perform on the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS on SUNDAY, JAN. 26th at 8m (ET)/5p (PT) on CBS-TV.

She posted, "I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing at #Grammys."

LOVATO joins ARIANA GRANDE, AEROSMITH, BILLIE EILISH, LIZZO, BLAKE SHELTON & GWEN STEFANI performing at the event hosted by ALICIA KEYS, returning for her second straight year.

There are several reports that the two surviving members of RUN-DMC, Rev. JOSEPH SIMMONS and DARRYL MCDANIELS will perform with AEROSMITH during that band's medley of hits.

