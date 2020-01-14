-
Demi Lovato Added To 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Lineup, Reports Have Surviving Members Of Run-DMC Appearing With Aerosmith
January 15, 2020 at 4:33 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DEMI LOVATO shared via INSTAGRAM that she will perform on the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS on SUNDAY, JAN. 26th at 8m (ET)/5p (PT) on CBS-TV.
She posted, "I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing at #Grammys."
LOVATO joins ARIANA GRANDE, AEROSMITH, BILLIE EILISH, LIZZO, BLAKE SHELTON & GWEN STEFANI performing at the event hosted by ALICIA KEYS, returning for her second straight year.
There are several reports that the two surviving members of RUN-DMC, Rev. JOSEPH SIMMONS and DARRYL MCDANIELS will perform with AEROSMITH during that band's medley of hits.
-