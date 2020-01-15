Sold

ANCHOR RADIO OF LOUISVILLE, LLC is selling Gospel WLOU-A (PRAIZE POWER 104.7 & 1350) and Gospel WLLV-A/LOUISVILLE and W284AD/NEW ALBANY, IN to NEW ALBANY BROADCASTING CO., INC. for $325,000 ($25,000 cash, $300,000 in a promissory note) plus an LMA before closing, payments under which will be credited towards the purchase price.

In other filings with the FCC, TBLC GREENVILLE STATIONS, LLC is selling Silent WOLI-A/SPARTANBURG, SC to NORSAN MEDIA LLC for $150,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is selling W280EP/LUMBERTON, NC to BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for $30,000. The primary station is listed as Religion WYBH/FAYETTEVILLE, NC.

Filing for STAs were CALVARY CHAPEL OF TWIN FALLS, INC. (KGFJ/BELT, MT, reduced power due to antenna problems); HUBBARD'S ADVERTISING AGENCY, INC. (WLLL-A/LYNCHBURG, VA, reduced power due to load insufficiency of power being delivered by local utility); and CUMULUS' RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC (WJOX-A/BIRMNGHAM, operation without properly functioning sampling system).

OMG FCC LICENSES LLC has applied for a Silent STA for KAST-A/ASTORIA, OR due to storm damage.

CANTON SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH has closed on the sale of Religion WLSE (LIFE TALK RADIO)/CANTON, IL and Religion WLSB (LIFE TALK RADIO)/AUGUSTA, IL to LIFESTYLE EDUCATION ACADEMY INTERNATIONAL, INC. for $1.

And MAPLETON LICENSE OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican KSFN-A (RADIO LAZER)/PIEDMONT-SAN FRANCISCO, CA to LAZER LICENSES, LLC for $200,000.

