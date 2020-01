Hayworth

Former Rep. J.D. HAYWORTH (R-AZ) is sitting in for TODD STARNES as the syndicated host takes THURSDAY and FRIDAY (1/16-17) off. HAYWORTH formerly hosted at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFYI-A/PHOENIX, CUMULUS News-Talk KSFO-A/SAN FRANCISCO, and BCA Sports XEPRS-A (MIGHTY 1090)/SAN DIEGO and has filled in for MARK LEVIN, MICHAEL SAVAGE, and MIKE HUCKABEE.

Find out more about THE TODD STARNES SHOW from DEBORAH HAMILTON at HAMILTON STRATEGIES by emailing media@hamiltonstrategies or calling (610) 584-1096 ext. 102.

