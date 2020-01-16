Joe Pags

ENTERCOM News-Talk KXNT-A/LAS VEGAS has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THE JOE PAGS SHOW" for afternoons 3-6p (PT). Also recently adding JOE PAGLIARULO's weekday afternoon show were iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WKBN-A/YOUNGSTOWN, OH and ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KFOR-A-K277CA/LINCOLN, NE.

“We are excited to bring the energy and passion of JOE PAGS to our listeners throughout LAS VEGAS and the VALLEY,” said ENTERCOM LAS VEGAS SVP/Market Manager DAN KEARNEY. “With Americans facing another crucial election year in 2020, his common sense approach to current events and natural ability to navigate breaking news will fit perfectly in our already superstar KXNT lineup.”



PAGLIARULO added, “It is an honor to join the amazing team at KXNT, LAS VEGAS. Bringing my brand of talk to town has been a goal and to be lucky enough to do so on such a remarkable station is humbling!”

JOE PAGS fills the slot left vacant by the move of the live feed of CHAD BENSON's RADIO AMERICA syndicated show to an earlier time slot to allow BENSON to add afternoon co-hosting duties at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX.



Find out more about the show at www.compassmedianetworks.com or contact COMPASS' SUSAN O'CONNELL at soconnell@compassmedianetworks.com or (914) 708-1450.

« see more Net News