SMACKSONGS has signed NASHVILLE-based songwriter JOSH DORR to an exclusive publishing deal. Since moving to NASHVILLE, DORR has written songs for MCA NASHVILLE’S JORDAN DAVIS, COLUMBIA RECORDS’ DYLAN BRADY, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’S SISTER HAZEL, MANHATTAN RECORDS’ EMERSON HART and MILES POWER RECORDS’ CAMERAN NELSON.

DORR has released two EPs and is working on his upcoming release, expected early this year.

SMACKSONGS Sr. Creative Director LEE KRABEL said, “I’ve been a fan of JOSH’S for years. He is one of the best vocalists in our format and an incredible songwriter. From day one he has fit right in with the staff of writers at SMACK. We are so excited to be a part of his future and help take his career to new heights.”

DORR said, “I’m honored and beyond excited to be part of such a talented roster of writers/artists and creative staff. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to start 2020 with my amazing new team at SMACK.”

