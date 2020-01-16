Santana's Cannabis Lines Inspired By Spiritual Consciousness/Latin Heritage (Photo by Ruben Martin)

The ten-time GRAMMY and three-time Latin GRAMMY winning guitarist CARLOS SANTANA has announced a partnership with LEFT COAST VENTURES to develop premium cannabis and hemp CBD brands. Influenced by his Latin heritage, these lines will provide consumers with high-quality products designed to leverage the power of historical remedies and allow consumers to discover and follow their light.

“Cannabis is a window or a door to different awareness of consciousness,” said SANTANA. "It gives you the choice to perceive through a different filter of awakening and healing, the misperception of distance as an illusion, which keeps you from being centered in your essence-core. It helps you arrive at knowing, accepting and owning a quality of life that is being with joy!”

“We are excited to launch cannabis and hemp CBD brands that deeply respect Latin heritage and celebrate the unique light of every individual,” said LEFT COAST VENTURES CEO BRETT CUMMINGS. “It’s a true honor to work with a dynamic legendary musician like SANTANA who has influenced millions through his music and shares our values and passion to legitimize the future of cannabis.”

The cannabis brand is launching in the SUMMER of 2020 and will be available in select dispensaries across CALIFORNIA and the line will include flower and pre-rolls. The hemp CBD brand will launch in the FALL of 2020 and will include topicals with traditional formulations inspired by SANTANA’s own family.

« see more Net News