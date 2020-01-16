The Griffin Communications Media Center

GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS has relocated its five TULSA, OK, stations to a new facility dubbed the “GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS Media Center” at 303 N. BOSTON AVE. in the downtown TULSA Arts District. The stations — Country KVOO, Country KXBL (BIG COUNTRY), Talk KFAQ, Classic Hits KBEZ (THE DRIVE). and Top 40 KHTT (KHITS) — are now housed in there same building as GRIFFIN’s TV properties, NEWS ON 6 and TULSA CW.

“We are very excited to bring these stations home,” said GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS Chairman/CEO DAVID GRIFFIN. “Combining radio with our TV stations, billboards, websites and digital products deepens our commitment to the TULSA market and provides an unmatched footprint. Additionally, it provides these radio stations with new, state-of-the-art studios and synergy opportunities so that they can continue to serve GREEN COUNTRY with exceptional content and broadcasting capabilities.”

The new media center is a 57,000 square-foot broadcast facility featuring a high definition news studio and green technology, including 32 geothermal wells reducing the site’s environmental impact.

