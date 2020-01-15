Stevens (Photo: Longwood Funeral Home)

Longtime PHILADELPHIA radio personality and PD JERRY STEVENS died FRIDAY (1/10) of pneumonia in WEST CHESTER, PA at 85, according to an obituary in the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER.

STEVENS, born JEROME SALVATO, joined Top 40 WIBG-A/PHILADELPHIA in 1960 for afternoons, later moving to mornings, and moved to Rock WMMR for afternoons in 1968, becoming PD in 1969. He exited in 1975 later moved to crosstown WCAU-F (now WOGL) as PD for its Disco "Fascinating Rhythm" phase, then rejoined WMMR in 1977 for another stint as PD. He hosted overnights and weekends, then mornings, at Adult Standards WPEN-A in 1985 through 1998.

Visitation is at noon SATURDAY (1/18) at LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME OF MATTHEW GENEREUX in KENNETT SQUARE, PA followed by a 1p (ET) service and a family gathering at LA FAVA restaurant in GLEN MILLS; burial will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL at stjude.org.

