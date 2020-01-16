Sussman (Photo: BrianSussman.com)

CUMULUS News-Talk KSFO-A/SAN FRANCISCO morning host BRIAN SUSSMAN has announced his exit from the station after a three-month leave of absence prompted by health issues. SUSSMAN has been hosting the morning show at KSFO since 2009 after seven years in evenings; co-host KATIE GREEN, his brother BRAD SUSSMAN, and DAN MANDIS have been filling in with producer SHERI YEE.

On his website, SUSSMAN wrote that he had resigned from the station last APRIL 1st after contract negotiations failed, but he agreed to a temporary deal with a four-day-a-week schedule. SUSSMAN said that subsequently, in OCTOBER, he "was blindsided by some bizarre health issues" that were "likely triggered by long-term lack of sleep, unorthodox working hours, and stress." Adding that he is now "feeling great," SUSSMAN said he will be continuing his "ANOTHER CHANCE" and "HIDDEN HEADLINES" podcasts and will maintain his blog.

