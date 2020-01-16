MacGunnigle

DOUG MACGUNNIGLE has been promoted to PD at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WPRO-A-WEAN and News-Talk WPRV-A/PROVIDENCE. MACGUNNIGLE, APD at the station since 2017, fills the slot left vacant by NEIL LARRIMORE's exit last FALL.

VP/Market Manager HOLLY PARAS said, “DOUG MACGUNNIGLE is a tremendous asset to our News/Talk stations. With 20 years’ experience in PROVIDENCE radio, DOUG knows the market and stations inside and out. He was the natural choice to lead WPRO and WPRV moving forward.”

OM MARY ELLEN KACHINSKE said, “DOUG is perfectly positioned to lead WPRO and WPRV with his intelligence, great instincts and deep knowledge of the station and market.”



MACGUNNIGLE said, “I grew up listening to WPRO, and it is truly an humbling honor to be given an opportunity to lead this legendary radio station. I look forward to helping bring these stations into the future, while continuing to protect and grow WPRO’s legacy as one of the great News/Talk stations in the country.”

« see more Net News