Von Haessler In HD!

One of the long-term holdouts to HD RADIO broadcasting has finally added the digital platform with the launch of HD broadcasting on COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA's recently-upgraded FM signal. The station moved from a rimshot signal to a tower in ATLANTA proper last SUMMER.

VP/Market Manager ROB BABIN said, “This investment and upgrade will give listeners a better audio experience as well as new opportunities to engage with 95.5 WSB.”

“Combined with the recent transmitter and antenna move, listeners will get an even more enhanced sound coming from their speakers on HD-enabled radios,” added Dir. of Branding and Programming PETE SPRIGGS. “The addition of HD is another part of the ongoing strategic move WSB has made to offer our listeners the best possible listening experience and our advertisers the best possible exposure for their goods and services.”

